Chris Wallace Nails Lindsey Graham With Old Clips Of Himself Calling For Impeachment

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday confronted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) with old video clips of himself calling for then-President Bill Clinton's impeachment.

"It is your job to supply us with the things we need to provide oversight over you," Graham said at the time regarding White House subpoenas.

Wallace followed up: "Why is it an impeachable offense for Clinton or Nixon back then to ignore congressional subpoenas, but it's okay for President Trump to do now?"

"Mueller is the final word on this for me," Graham replied, ignoring Congress' oversight role. "If Clinton had stiffed Ken Starr, that's different. What [Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY)] is doing is trying to destroy the president and his family."

"If I were the president, I'd fight back against this political revenge coming out of the House," he added. "Mueller was the man of the law. Mueller was an independent voice that we all trusted to be fair. I don't trust House Democrats to be fair."