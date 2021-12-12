Chris Wallace Nails Lindsey Graham For Hypocrisy On Tax Cuts

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday called out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for passing tax cuts during the Trump administration that were not paid for while he opposes spending money on President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda.
By DavidDecember 12, 2021

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday called out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for passing tax cuts during the Trump administration that were not paid for while he opposes spending money on President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda.

"In 2017, all Republicans voted for the tax cuts then that added $2 trillion to the economy," Wallace said. "And in fact, you talk about budget gimmicks, it used the same budget gimmick there. For instance, saying that individual tax cuts were going to end in 2025."

Graham, however, refused to accept that comparison.

"I like giving money back to the taxpayer," he opined. "I don't like spending more money than we did in World War II and that's what we're doing right now."

"But respectfully, sir," Wallace interrupted. "What [White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki] is saying, a lot of Democrats are saying is that when President Trump and you..."

"What's that got to do with anything?" Graham shouted.

"Let me finish," Wallace continued. "[You] passed the 2017 Trump tax cut, that was a lie. It wasn't paid for."

"No," Graham replied. "What happens is you can't go beyond 10 years in terms of the budget window. We voted knowing that cutting taxes, we believed, would be good. I never said that cutting taxes -- I voted for cutting taxes. I'm against expanding the government. They're telling you it doesn't cost anything!"

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue