Lindsey Graham Blows Off Report Trump Was Suspected Russian Agent: 'I Don't Trust The New York Times'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who has done an astonishing 180 degree turn on Donald Trump, denies facts in front of him.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on Sunday said that he does not believe The New York Times report that Donald Trump was investigated for being a suspected Russian agent.

In a report released over the weekend, the Times revealed that the FBI opened a counterintelligence inquiry into whether Trump was working on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin after then-FBI Director James Comey was fired by the U.S. president, which was turned over to Special Counsel Robert Mueller when he was assigned the investigation.

"That story came from somebody who leaked it with an agenda," Graham complained to Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday. "I'd like to know who leaked it because they have an agenda not very friendly to President Trump. And I, for one, don't trust what I read in The New York Times."

Graham said that he planned to grill FBI Director Christopher Wray on whether a counter-intelligence investigation into Trump was ever open.

"I find it astonishing," he continued. "And, to me, it tells me a lot about the people running the FBI. I don't trust them as far as I can throw them."

"How could the FBI do that?" Graham concluded. "What kind of checks and balances are there?"


