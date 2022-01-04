Trump Abruptly Cancels January 6 Press Conference

Republicans are the true arbiters of cancel culture in America.
By John AmatoJanuary 4, 2022

Donald Trump abruptly cancelled his planned January 6th press conference, which he planned to use to undermine the Select Committee investigating the insurrection at the US Capitol, the insurrection that got him impeached for a second time.

On Fox News, Special Report anchor Bret Baier spent about 22 seconds reporting on the cancellation of an event that Republicans and Trump were promoting relentlessly.

Trump was planning to defend the seditious rioters who hunted his former VP Mike Pence, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and all members of Congress for refusing to stage a coup during his staged media event at his Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump's statement claiming he's canceling his presser because the Select Committee is being mean and biased makes no sense. That was his rationale for doing a press conference in the first place.

I believe the pressure we all put on the media paid off.

Instead, he'll save his lies and vitriol for a rally in Arizona on January 15th.

