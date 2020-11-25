Trump Abruptly Cancels Visit To PA 'Voter Fraud' Hearing

Rudy Giuliani continues his inane and sophomoric handling of Trump's legal fight to overturn the 2020 election.

The plan was to go to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where Republican state lawmakers would hold a faux "hearing" on nonexistent voter fraud.

It was reported that Trump was going to appear there, even as aides were trying to talk him out of it.

Confirmed to me by two people briefed on the plans. Some aides had tried talking him out of this. https://t.co/jBaA2cypT3 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 25, 2020

Now it's being reported that Trump has canceled the visit. Why? The claim is that Rudy Giuliani was exposed to a second person who has Covid.

Another person in Trump’s orbit tests positive for COVID-19



Boris was just in person days ago with Rudy Giuliani (who’s heading to PA today possibly with POTUS): https://t.co/M8C5qIQ8Vr pic.twitter.com/UEOEw77v9W — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) November 25, 2020

Thoughts and prayers.

Trump's trip to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania with Rudy Giuliani has just been canceled, 2 sources tell me & @KristenhCNN

Comes after Giuliani was exposed to a 2nd person in the last week who tested positive for coronavirus — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) November 25, 2020

Too bad. Trump won't get to give his Gettysburg Grievance Address. What a loss for American history. https://t.co/xDlJaGNmiq — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) November 25, 2020

Didn't Trump already have the coronavirus? If he's cured and has the antibodies that are supposedly going to keep him safe afterward, why is that the reason he is not going?