Trump Was Right! Voter Irregularities Found In Two States

Holy smokes! It looks like Diaper Don was correct with his complaints of faulty election results in at least two states. But he probably doesn't really want to draw too much attention to them.

In Delaware County, Pennsylvania,, there was a confirmed incident of voter fraud: In the weeks leading up to the presidential election, Elizabeth Bartman and Elizabeth Weihman registered to vote as Republicans in Nether Providence Township, Delaware County officials said Monday. There was one problem: Both women had been dead for several years. The man behind those applications, Bruce Bartman, now faces two felony counts of perjury, as well as one count of unlawful voting for successfully casting an absentee ballot for President Donald Trump in the name of Elizabeth Bartman, his long-dead mother. Bartman was arraigned Friday and released on $100,000 unsecured bail. His lawyer, Samuel Stretton, said the 70-year-old takes full responsibility for the crimes, and will cooperate with investigators “In his political frustration, he chose to do something stupid,” Stretton said. “And for that he is very sorry.”.

Bartman used his deceased mother's driver's license to register her to vote absentee and successfully cast a ballot for Trump in her name. He tried to do the same thing for his dead mother-in-law. But in that incident, he used her Social Security number, which triggered an alert in the state's system. Even though Bartman signed a letter confirming that she was alive, he never tried to vote for her.

It should be noted that the prosecuting DA emphasized this was an isolated incident and not part of a larger conspiracy:

District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Bartman admitted to casting the illegal ballot to “further the campaign of Donald Trump.” But the top prosecutor cautioned that Bartman’s arrest was an isolated incident, and not an indication of larger voting problems in the county. “For all the conspiracy theorists out there, this case today does not represent widespread voter fraud,” Stollsteimer said. “This case was evidence that one person committed voter fraud by casting an improper and illegal ballot.”

In Wisconsin, Trump offered myriad conspiracy theories in his effort to overturn the election results. Among these conspiracies: Voters were able to exploit the use of absentee ballots by falsely claiming to be indefinitely disabled and not having to show a photo ID to register.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel crunched the numbers and found that the counties where such activity took place were all counties that went to Trump:

More Wisconsin voters were allowed to vote absentee without showing photo identification in counties Donald Trump won than in counties that backed Joe Biden, a new analysis shows. Some Wisconsin voters have bypassed the state's photo ID requirement for nearly a decade, but the practice is under fresh scrutiny by Republican lawmakers after a surge in the number of such ballots cast during the coronavirus pandemic — the target of President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the state's election results. A Milwaukee Journal Sentinel review shows 123,357 voters in the 58 counties Trump carried claimed to be indefinitely confined on the basis of age, physical illness or disability, which allowed them to avoid the photo identification requirement. In the 14 counties Biden won en route to a 21,000-vote victory, 92,356 voters listed themselves as indefinitely confined.

Republican state lawmakers are still jumping on these accusations, even though they have no proof of their veracity to further oppress voters' rights. Some of the things they want to do is severely curtail the use of absentee ballots and early in-person voting and the outright banning of ballot drop boxes, all because too many people use them.

But even though one could argue that Diaper Don was technically correct in saying that there are voting irregularities and voter fraud, does he really want to push the issue and make Biden's margin of victory even more bigly?