Spotlight On PA As Trumpers Try To Build A Fraud Narrative

Suburban Philadelphia counties are being asked to throw out the mail-in ballot applications of hundreds of voters in what the ACLU says are mass-produced and illegal challenges. The challenges question the voter’s residence based on a supposed match with a U.S. Postal Service change-of-address database. Via the Associated Press:

Diane Houser, a supporter of former President Donald Trump who filed over 200 of the challenges in Chester County, said the challenges are nonpartisan and from a grassroots network targeting the ballot applications of people who moved out of state. However, the ACLU said the challenges are illegal because voters can only be challenged on their qualifications to register to vote. Friday is the deadline for such challenges, which the ACLU said must be based on specific evidence that a certain would-be voter is not eligible to vote. The challenges are based on a faulty premise that someone is moving out-of-state permanently because the change-of-address forms are also designed to help someone get their mail forwarded, the ACLU said. Someone in the database may be temporarily relocating for school, military service or other purposes, as opposed to permanently changing their residence, the ACLU wrote in a letter to counties.

Sigh. Here's the problem. Whether through extreme binary thinking or cynicism, these True Believers challenge every single step of the electoral process (thanks to right-wing operatives like Cleta Mitchell egging them on). And it's not hard for them to make their accusations seem nefarious, because the election laws are complex and these are not people who do well with nuance.

For example, a lot of these people who are screaming about voter suppression in Bucks County are pissed off because they waited until the very last day to request a mail-in ballot in person -- something they could have done online weeks ago. But it's always about the plot against MAGAts.

Trump appears to be laying the groundwork to contest Pennsylvania election results, claiming without evidence this morning that the whole commonwealth somehow is cheering at “large scale levels” pic.twitter.com/NqxlZCk91q — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) October 30, 2024

Pennsylvania officials are investigating as many as 2,500 fraudulent voter registration applications in Lancaster County. Speculation is that this is the work of MAGA activist Scott Presler. In other words, they found fraud and it wasn't from Democrats. pic.twitter.com/U043LrCG7H — Arizona Political (@AZVotes) October 25, 2024

A great example of the fake narratives of voter fraud being spread: 53 people registered at one address--must be fraud. Except it's not. It's Benedictine nuns. But you don't see the truth being spread as vigorously as the falsehood that proceeded it. https://t.co/4YJJ7GTXow — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 25, 2024

Officials from Delaware County, Pennsylvania are pushing back on claims from the Trump campaign & the RNC that ‘voter suppression’ occurred after an incident Monday at a local polling site -- saying a woman was removed because she was “disruptive, belligerent, and attempting to… — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) October 29, 2024

Earlier today, we spoke with Bucks County election officials who assured us that every registered voter who goes to their county election office by 5 p.m. today will be provided an opportunity to apply for their mail ballot.



Please be patient with all county election office… — PA Department of State (@PAStateDept) October 29, 2024

On the final day of early in-person voting in Pennsylvania, voters in Bucks County faced long lines and some Republicans made allegations about voter suppression. https://t.co/Yx1tVbMg2C — CBS Philadelphia (@CBSPhiladelphia) October 30, 2024