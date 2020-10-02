PA Republicans Trying To Hijack The Election With Election 'Integrity' Committee

Watch the video. That's state rep Malcolm Kenyatta, who's trying to stop Pennsylvania's Republican legislators from stealing our election.

"No one is getting Malcolm under control. Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta is trying to stop what's happening in Pennsylvania. The Democrats and legislators there are trying to stop it," Rachel Maddow said.

"This is going to end up being a story of serious national significance. They are trying at this late date to create a brand new Select Election Integrity Committee that they're giving subpoena power to investigate the 2020 election in the middle of the 2020 election. You heard Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta there. This fight is getting hotter."

Maddow said, "I don't know if we are seeing in any other state a last-minute move by a Republican-controlled legislature to try to institute a new body to control the vote and to potentially affect the way the presidential election is conducted. Is this something you guys knew was coming or was it as much of a surprise to you as to those of us outside the state?"

Kenyatta said they usually get 24 hours notice before a committee hearing of any bills that are coming up.

"They put it in our inboxes, I think right before the presidential debate and for months now, Rachel, they have been trying to throw sand into the gears of our democracy. And now they're sanding out this election integrity committee that as I said, has no integrity to investigate the sand. They have parroted all of President Trump's fever dreams around voter fraud. But here's the reality. The only fraud I see is Donald Trump, he lies to the American people and cheats on his taxes and now he is trying to steal an election," he said.

"Unfortunately, Republicans in Harrisburg and across the country are more than happy to help him destroy our democracy. They have decided they're not going to contest this election on policy or on the progress we need to see on climate change and healthcare and this covid-19 pandemic. They're not going to have the election on those terms.

"They are doing everything they can to take away the power of our vote here in Pennsylvania to maintain their power."

PA Republicans are just horrible. We used to have at least some semi-sane ones, but a few years ago, the Freedom Caucus types took over and I don't think they've done a productive thing since.

As Rep. Kenyatta, says, state elections matter. And the PA Democratic Party is chronically underfunded. Here's a fun way you can help with that: