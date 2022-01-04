National Media Must Not Air Any Of Trump's Jan 6th Press Conference

Donald Trump's "press conference" on January 6th is not national news and should not be treated as such. He simply wants to distract from the reality of his authoritarian, anti-democratic attempt to destroy the fabric of the nation.
By John AmatoJanuary 4, 2022

Trump's actions after the 2020 election cast a dark cloud upon the entire nation when he incited the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6 by his rabid-eyed supporters.

The Select Committee Investigating the attack on the US Capitol recently revealed that they have evidence proving Trump and his accomplices were ready, willing, and able to try and carry out a coup, subvert the election process of the American people and depose President-elect Biden in order to install Trump as a dictator.

Trump started his seditious actions early in the morning of November 4, when the blue districts and mail-in ballots of many states were finally being counted and it was apparent he was going to lose the election.

Flash forward to January 6, and Trump used his Save America speech by the Ellipse to rile up his minions and fuel their hatred, sending them to the U.S. Capitol on a mission of destruction, while he sat back and watched, refusing to do anything.

Trump has announced he will hold a press conference on January 6th to try and distract from his stain on America.

Trump will attempt to rewrite his own history as well as the violence that day wrought, while proclaim the insurrection was all a hoax. He is expecting to do this on a national stage where he can feed the delusions of his minions.

Trump will lie and lie and lie for as long as he's moving his lips and breathing. It's up to the media to prevent him from doing it on their platforms.

If any cable news, local news, or mainstream news televise any portion of this event live -- an event that's not actually newsworthy -- they should be humiliated and shunned.

I imagine Trump will actually incriminate himself throughout his carnival-barking press conference one way or the other, but most of his lunacy will be focused on turning Ashli Babbitt into a martyr, claiming his seditious attempt to overthrow the federal government was a false flag operation by the FBI, and how he's innocent of any wrongdoing.

Don't let that happen.

Jay Rosen has a good take:

Absolutely.

My pal Greg Sargent hits Axios hard:

