Trump Abruptly Cancels CNBC Interview, Stays In MAGA Cocoon

CNBC's resident MAGAt Joe Kernen reported that Donald Trump has canceled his interview with the network. Kernan sounded depressed over the news, because he knows his candidate is melting down in the last days of this election.

Kernen was asking Kamala Harris to come on when he delivered another Trump downer.

KERNEN: Well, Trump canceled. And he was going to come on. And I said, when you come on, we'll be able to say you came -- I didn't talk to him personally, but I said, we've offered the vice president and she's not coming on. But now he's canceled. So now she could come on. And we could say we offered it to the Trump camp, they're not....

Kamala Harris is being interviewed on Fox News airing Wednesday, while Trump freezes and listens to music at town halls instead of talking.

Wow -- @joesquawk revealed today that Trump canceled a scheduled interview with Squawk Box. Trump used to love going on CNBC. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/OwhyeI4kxL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2024

Trump is staying in his MAGA hidey-hole.

Trump:



1. Canceled 60 Minutes interview



2. Refused to participate in another debate, even on Fox



3. Cut off Q&A and bobbed on stage for 30 minutes



4. Canceled CNBC interview pic.twitter.com/TNdiYpbwIU — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 15, 2024