Trump can't deliver his hate speech unfiltered on CNBC and will be fact-checked so he ducked out.
Trump Abruptly Cancels CNBC Interview, Stays In MAGA Cocoon
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoOctober 15, 2024

CNBC's resident MAGAt Joe Kernen reported that Donald Trump has canceled his interview with the network. Kernan sounded depressed over the news, because he knows his candidate is melting down in the last days of this election.

Kernen was asking Kamala Harris to come on when he delivered another Trump downer.

KERNEN: Well, Trump canceled.

And he was going to come on. And I said, when you come on, we'll be able to say you came -- I didn't talk to him personally, but I said, we've offered the vice president and she's not coming on.

But now he's canceled.

So now she could come on. And we could say we offered it to the Trump camp, they're not....

Kamala Harris is being interviewed on Fox News airing Wednesday, while Trump freezes and listens to music at town halls instead of talking.

Trump is staying in his MAGA hidey-hole.

Discussion

