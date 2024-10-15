Trump Is Confused And Freezes During Bizarre Rally

At a October 14 rally, Trump appeared lost, confused, and frozen on stage. The former president stood on stage as music played for over 40 minutes as the crowd poured out of the venue early. The song playing in the video clip above is called "Time to Say Goodbye." It is played at funerals.

The former president answered just four questions from the "town hall" then said the audience didn't want to do any more questions. He suggested listening to music instead.

Trump at his town hall: "Let's not do any more questions. Let's just listen to music. Who the hell wants to hear questions?" pic.twitter.com/vc9aZK5YRZ — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) October 14, 2024

Kristi Noem tried to make Trump's bizarre behavior seem normal.

Trump appears confused on stage



Noem: Sir, do you want to play your song and greet a few people?



Trump: What song?



Noem: Well you had said you wanted to close with a specific song pic.twitter.com/umusQddmAb — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 15, 2024

During the Trump's confused musical episode, the 78-year-old briefly grabbed the microphone again...

Trump takes the mic again. He says he'll take another question, changes his mind, and calls Democrats "evil. They're evil."



He then tells his production crew to play YMCA "nice and loud" and wraps it up. Definitely one of the most bizarre Trump events I can recall. pic.twitter.com/uIp9Y5aDYF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2024

Trump's disturbing town hall comes on the heels of over 230 doctors called for the elderly candidate to release his medical records.

One more red flag of Trump's cognitive decline! Hello? Are any reporters in traditional media watching Trump's rallies?