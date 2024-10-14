Trump Rallygoer Says He Can't Vote For 'Hoe' Kamala Harris 'As A Christian'

A supporter of former President Donald Trump cited his Christian faith while wearing a T-shirt that discouraged voting for Vice President Kamala Harris, calling her a "hoe."

Ahead of a Sunday rally in Arizona, RSBN host Mike Fortin spoke to the young man about why he was voting for Trump and against Harris.

"You know, as a Christian, you know, killing babies is not something that I want anyone to be able to do," the man said, referring to abortion. "Like, you know, everyone deserves a shot at life, and everyone deserves to be able to have that opportunity to, you know, the pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness is one of the fundamentals of our country, and I think it's super important that every baby gets to come into this world and have that opportunity like we had."

As the man spoke about his Christian beliefs, he wore a T-shirt disparaging Harris as a so-called "hoe."

"Say No to the hoe. Vote Trump," the T-shirt read. He also wore a necklace with a Christian cross.

The man identified himself as someone who worked with Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA organization.

"Charlie Kirk came to Grand Canyon University the other week," he said. "We registered 750 new Republican voters from the ages of 18 to 22, all young people."

"This is the biggest group of young people that I've ever seen in the conservative movement."