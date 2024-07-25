RSBN Host Describes Kamala Harris As A 'Race Traitor'

At the beginning of Trump's North Carolina rally, RSBN co-host Nikki Stanzione attacked VP Kamala Harris for not being a real Black, Indian, and Jamaican women because she married a white man.

Stanzione began a few hours earlier by congratulating diminished Donald on the crowd size. She claimed the MAGA movement is diverse. Isn't that a dirty word in MAGA land, Nikki?

Two hours in, she let loose with something she probably worked on all night. And it was heinous.

Stanzione: Right, and you know, when you get excited about something new or something different, which is what I think is happening right now on the other side, there's a lot of people they see, oh, Joe Biden's out, Kamala Harris, and oh, a female, right, a minority, all of these things. I do want to also remember something, though, because as she continues to run as a woman who is, she's been very against the greatest threat to democracy being a white male, right? She's talked about that over the years. I don't have the exact quotes, but I'm sure if you've watched the news over the years, you've heard them say white supremacy is one of the greatest threats to our democracy, which of course, we know that that is not the truth. And her husband is a white man. Her mother is, I believe, Indian, and her father is Jamaican. So for all of you out there who are saying, well, finally, we have somebody like us, all of our friends and fabulous black Americans and African Americans, remember something. She's not one of you. She's not even married to one of you.

This sick person used the trope that Vice President Kamala Harris is an other. Not American, not a minority. Not a woman in good standing.

These people are crude, lewd and disgusting. And wrong.