RSBN Host Goes Full Birther On Kamala Harris

Taking their cues from Donald Trump's disastrous Black Journalists Convention appearance, RSBN co-host Nikki Stanzione went full birther attacking the Vice President as pandering ethnicities like Jell-O.

A few days ago, Stanzione called Kamala Harris a race traitor. That failed so they've changed their attacks as the wind blows.

HOST: She campaigned on this being the first Indian American senator elected to the Senate although Pocahontas also For her money, but you know she campaigned on being Indian American Kamala Harris Kamala Harris Indian American. Now all of a sudden she did a 180. She becomes, she really is elevating and pushing her black side. I think it's like 25% maybe.

It's always nice to see some conservative white guy mansplain Harris' race. I guess he took her DNA and went to a lab and spent thousands of dollars analyzing her blood to come up with 25%.

STANZIONE: Well, you know and a lot of a lot of mainstream media is making fun of us when we say things like that and I want to just address that because of course people can have various races and be mixed. I'm mixed. All of us have different mixes. That's that's that's life.That's America. We're all from different countries. We have different cultural backgrounds.

Thanks for clearing that up for us.

STANZIONEe: Somebody can have two different backgrounds, but here's the thing. You don't pander to one race and one background and say and then you exploit that and you use that for your own gain. Versus using it as the truth and saying well, here's my mother is this, my father is this, this is my background. My husband is this, this is who I am and I want to be there for all Americans.

I love that Stanzione decides how a person should behave with mixed heritages.

STANZIONE No, she's not doing that She's doing the opposite. That's what I think. You talk to so many African Americans who support President Trump and they they're opposed to her policies. They don't think she's looking out for their interests, which she's not.

Birtherism is back, baby.

They are so f**king stupid if they think they can change the narrative on VP Harris with this tripe. In fact, President Obama won two terms while overcoming this type of racism. It just makes Harris stronger.