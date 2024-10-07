Right Wing Host Weirdly Compares Trump To JFK And MLK

RSBN host Nikki Stanzione compared the failed Trump assassination attempt to the murders of John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King as she was killing time waiting for the Trump rally to begin in Butler PA. on Saturday.

"You're going to look back on just the way we talk now about you know what happened to JFK or what happened you know to Martin Luther King or we talk about you know moments with uh Ronald Reagan," Stanzione said.

Traitor Trump would be a pimple on the butts of these two icons. John F. Kennedy is one of the most beloved president's in our history and Martin Luther King is a hero in the civil right's movement.

Demented Don told his followers to inject bleach to ward off COVID. Hardly a hero.