Trump's Friend Wishes All Of Us Poor People Merry Christmas

A video of Vice President Trump's friend Dan Pena resurfaced just in time for Christmas! The video shows rich dude Pena taunting "the poors" and saying,

“Merry Christmas to you too. And all you poor f#*kers out there. We’re gonna show that’s pan down that’s what Christmas is suppose to look like you poor f#*ks. And if it doesn’t look like this there’s about 300 presents here if sumthin ain’t right if your Christmas doesn’t look like this."

Good times! Can't wait for 2025.

VP Trump and President Musk Usher in the American Oligarchy

This week multiple media outlets reported that another Trump friend was spending millions on his wedding while his workers protested unfair working conditions. Reports of VP Trump's pal Jeff Bezos planning to spend $600 million on his wedding to Lauren Sanchez made the Amazon billionaire angry. The New York Post reported that Bezos hit back on the headlines about his upcoming walk down the aisle.

The Amazon.com billionaire seemed sensitive about the reports on the cost of his wedding making headlines while his company sprayed high-pressure water on striking workers.

Bezos is rolling in dough but Amazon is known for the company's poor working conditions. For example, Amazon drivers are regularly forced to pee in bottles due to the pace of deliveries.