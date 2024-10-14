Donald Floats Idea Of Sending The Military Against The 'Radical Left'

Human garbage Donald Trump sat down with Fox News's Maria Bartiromo on Sunday to display his mental unstableness about a variety of subjects, including who he perceives as the real enemy of the United States.

Trump was asked about murderers and people on the terrorist watch list, so he claimed the "radical left" was the "enemy from within." He did not mention his violent cult members who tried to overthrow the election after he whipped them into a frenzy on Jan. 6.

"Let's not, let's, let's remember you've got 50,000 Chinese nationals in this country in the last couple of years," the Fox News host said. "There are people on the terrorist watch list, 350 in the last couple of years."

"You've got like you said, 13,000 murderers and 15,000 rapists," she continued. "What are you expecting? Joe Biden said he doesn't think it's going to be a peaceful election day."

"Well, he doesn't have any idea what's happening in rural areas," Donald insisted. "He spends most of his day sleeping."

"I think the bigger problem is the enemy from within, not even the people that have come in and destroying our country," he continued. By the way, totally destroying our country, the towns, the villages, they're being inundated. But I don't think they're the problem in terms of election day."

"I think the bigger problem are the people from within," the wannabe dictator said. "We have some very bad people. We have some sick people, radical left lunatics."

"And I think they're the, and it should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard or, if really necessary, by the military, because they can't let that happen," he added.

Donald was shit-talking Rep. Adam Schiff earlier, so for sure, the former President includes him as the "radical left" for holding him accountable during the impeachment. Trump wants revenge against his opponents - against anyone who doesn't support him.