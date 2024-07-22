Ron Johnson Floats 'Second Shooter' Conspiracy Theory Over Internet Video

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) floated possible conspiracy theories over the weekend after former President Donald Trump was injured in last week's shooting.

During a Sunday appearance on Fox News, Johnson suggested that Trump's life was saved because he turned to look at a chart that was first given to the former president by the Wisconsin senator.

"Wow, that chart that you gave President Trump ended up being incredibly important," Bartiromo said.

"So, you know, call it serendipity, divine intervention, it'll be obviously an interesting footnote in history," Johnson opined. "I'm glad I was able to play that small part in saving his life."

Johnson pointed out that local law enforcement was aware of alleged gunman Thomas Crooks nearly an hour before Trump was shot.

"If you took video, save it, make a backup copy," the lawmaker told Fox News viewers. "We can glean things in terms of audio, in terms of where the shots came from."

"Was it one rifle? Was it more than one? I've seen some pretty interesting video on the Internet by experts that certainly calls into question what the FBI is telling us about a single shooter."

Johnson said he had a bipartisan agreement to start an investigation of the shooting.

"So, are you questioning whether or not there was a second shooter?" Bartiromo asked. "Is that what you're questioning, or if the shooter had a different gun?"

"I saw an extremely convincing video online, I know it's all over the place," Johnson replied. "There were three distinct shots early on, followed by another five in more staccato, more rapidly fired, and then the final one, which we believe took the shooter out."

"How do you explain that?" the Fox News host wondered.

"I don't know. I'm not an expert," Johnson admitted. "But the individual putting that video out says it clearly shows that there were at least three different weapons fired that day."