Maria Bartiromo Makes Barrack Arrest...About Hunter Biden

By David

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday suggested that it was unfair for suspected foreign agent Tom Barrack to spend four nights in jail while Hunter Biden has not been arrested.

Barrack is an ally of former President Donald Trump and Biden is the son of current President Joe Biden.

During her Sunday Morning Futures program, Bartiromo claimed that there are "a lot of deals underway" between Hunter Biden and China.

Bartiromo then invited Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) to comment on "Hunter Biden's deal-making."

For his part, Johnson accused the president's administration of hiding evidence.

"These agencies are covering for the Bidens," Johnson insisted. "They've always been covering for them."

Bartiromo agreed and then compared the situation to Barrack's arrest.

"Meanwhile, you have Tom Barrack, a former aide to President Trump, sat in jail for four nights last week and then was served with the most expensive bond ever," she complain

