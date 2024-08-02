Ex-Prez Big Brain Suggests 'A Crypto Check' For Deficit

The felon accumulated 40% of the national debt during his term in office, but now, of course, conservatives are suddenly worried about our debt. As far as the deficit goes, the Stable Genius told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo of a brilliant idea to pay it down while trying to act as if he has the world of Bitcoin mastered. Trump knows about everything, after all. Just ask him!

Trump was asked about the deficit, then this word salad spewed out:

"Crypto is a very interesting thing, very high-level in certain ways, intellectually very high-level," Trump said. "If we don't do it, China's going to do it. China's already doing it, and if we don't do it, other countries are going to do it, so we might as well be at the forefront."

"There are people in crypto that are very, very smart people who do love our country and they think it's good," he added. "Who knows, maybe we'll pay off our $35 trillion [national debt], hand them a crypto check, hand over a little Bitcoin, and wipe out our $35 trillion."

Via Boing Boing:

He also thinks Bitcoin is a bottomless money source he can tap into without doing any work, much like Trump University. "Who knows," he said, "maybe we'll pay off our 35 trillion dollars, hand them a little crypto check, right? We'll hand them a little Bitcoin and wipe out our 35 trillion dollars." That would be a neat trick, considering Bitcoin's current market cap is approximately $780 billion, and the U.S. government currently holds about 210,000 bitcoins, worth about $13.5 billion, or 0.04% of $35 trillion. I guess I'm not very intellectually very high level because I don't understand his math.

Xitter users had a field day:

"hand them a little crypto check"

He's way out of his league, but that's his comfort zone. Trump makes shit up, and his rubes eat it up. I'm sure Trump supporters think his newest idea is a nifty idea. God help us.