Scott Definitely On 'Trump's Bandwagon' In Hopes Of Possible VP Pick

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) on Sunday hinted that he would be willing to serve as President Donald Trump's running mate in 2024.

During an interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo asked Scott if he would be open to running with Trump in the next presidential election. Scott did not rule out the vice-presidential nomination.

"I think everybody wants to be on President Trump's bandwagon," Scott replied. "One of the things that I've said to the president is that he gets to decide the future of our party and our country because he is still the loudest voice."

"I am not looking for a seat on a ticket at this point," he added. "I am, however, looking to be re-elected in South Carolina. So my hope is you win next Friday's football game before thinking about any other one."