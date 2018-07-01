Donald Trump To The Left: 'Better Take It Easy'

There isn't much more vomit-inducing than the slavishly starry-eyed devotional that passes for an interview of Donald Trump by Maria "Money Honey" Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures. I don't think Kim Jong Un or Vladimir Putin could expect a better propaganda push for their most excellent leadership.

Who knows, maybe this is Bartiromo's unofficial audition piece for Sarah Huckabee Sanders' job.

But Bartiromo is shocked...shocked, I tell you!...that people could have problems with Donald Trump, especially when the economy is doing so well. (Psst. What was that about the economy and jobs?). The vitriol! The "Trump Syndrome"! I presume she means "Trump Derangement Syndrome"--which would imply an irrational response, but I don't see anything irrational about opposing racism, lying, corruption, misogyny, lying, collusion with a hostile foreign power, lying, white nationalism or lying. Maybe it's just that our standards are simply more stringent than Bartiromo's.

But Trump's response is oddly threatening: “I think some of the things said [by critics] are terrible. And you know, our people are so incredible. Do you know, there’s probably never been a base in the history of politics in this country like my base. I hope the other side realizes that they better just take it easy. They better just take it easy.”

For someone who has pulled myself out of a physically abusive relationship, this is eerily familiar: "Don't make me hurt you. Behave or you're going to get it."

So let me just say to that advice: Sit down, you haven't seen anything yet.

We're not going to take it easy. We're going to get louder, and larger. We're going to keep fighting that slide into fascism that Bartiromo seems only too giddy to promote. We're not going to let a big bully like this guy--showing exactly how much he values civility--win this argument.

Your base may love you, but they're not the majority of Americans and we will not allow them to turn this country into the 21st century version of the Weimar Republic without a fight.

↓ Story continues below ↓

And it won't be civil. How well did that civility work for the rest of Europe? Unlike Fox News viewers (i.e., Trump's base), we have learned the lessons of history.