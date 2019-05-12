Lindsey Graham: Donald Trump, Jr. Should 'Call It A Day' And Ignore Senate Subpoena

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Sunday urged Donald Trump, Jr. to ignore a subpoena issued by fellow Republican Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC).

Graham told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that he would advise the president's son not to testify again to the Senate Judiciary Committee, ignoring that the subpoena came from a fellow reliably conservative voice in the Senate that makes it difficult to dismiss as a partisan witch hunt.

"If I were Donald Trump, Jr.'s lawyer, I would tell him, you don't need to go back into this environment anymore," Graham explained. "You've been there for hours and hours and nothing being alleged here changes the outcome of the Mueller investigation."

"I would call it a day," the senator added.

It's a stark contrast to his strict adherence to respecting the congressional duty of oversight and the rule of law when there was a Democrat in trouble.