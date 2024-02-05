Trump Tosses Ronna Under The Bus And Backs Over Her

So much for any loyalty after RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel put her thumb on the scale for Trump in the primary. The RNC has been having a dismal fundraising year, and as Raw Story reported, "at least one analyst also point to data that says the RNC just had the worst fundraising year in three decades."

According to the chart Bowyer posted to social media, under Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel the RNC ended 2023 with just over $8 million cash on hand and debt of $1.8 million. Democratic National Committee Communications Director Rosemary Boeglin says the GOP “is struggling when they can least afford it (literally): -Worst fundraising year since ’93 -Lowest cash on hand headed into a presidential in decades -Worst month for contributions in a decade.” “Meanwhile,” she adds, Democrats “outraised RNC by 3:1, with 2x+ as much cash on hand.”

Fox's Maria Bartiromo pointed this out to Donald Trump during an interview that aired on Sunday, and noted that the "RNC doesn't look that strong."

"We've got the Democrats actually with the money and spending it, the RNC seeking credit lines," Bartiromo rightfully noted, before allowing Trump to weigh in. Trump proceeded to toss McDaniel right under the bus and back over her.

TRUMP: So, I have a lot of money, and the money that they get, people are not looking at the RNC. They want — they want changes. I — you have to understand, I have nothing to do with the RNC. I don’t — I’m separate. BARTIROMO: How's Ronna McDaniel was doing? TRUMP: I think she did great when she ran Michigan for me. I think she did okay initially in the RNC. I would say, right now, there will probably be some changes made.

Of course there was no mention from Bartiromo that Trump has siphoned off more than $27M in campaign fundraising to pay his legal costs in the last half of 2023 in regard to how his own campaign is doing financially.