Dick Cheney Denies Waterboarding Is Torture, Says He'd 'Do It Again'

This is what happens when you don't hold people accountable for war crimes in the first place. They wind up on Fox "news" pushing for the United States to engage in more of them.

Here's Dick Cheney doing exactly that during an appearance on Fox's Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo: Dick Cheney: Restart enhanced interrogation programs

Former Vice President Dick Cheney said the U.S. should restart its enhanced interrogation techniques — often considered torture — after the issue was thrust to the forefront during Gina Haspel’s confirmation hearing to become CIA director. “If it were my call, I would not discontinue those programs,” he said in an interview that aired Thursday morning on Fox Business. “I’d have them active and ready to go, and I’d go back and study them and learn.” Cheney has long defended the post-9/11 tactics even as the national climate shifted over the years. Congress has since banned them. “I think the techniques we used were not torture. A lot of people try to call it that, but it wasn’t deemed torture at the time,” he told Maria Bartiromo. “People want to go back and try to rewrite history, but if it were my call, I’d do it again.”

Dick Cheney: Liar and proud torture advocate.