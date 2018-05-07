Fox And Friends: Gina Haspel Should Be Proud Of Her Torture Record

Trump's favorite cable news show did its best to defend Gina Haspel's horrific record on torture, as she faces intense scrutiny in her upcoming confirmation hearing to run the CIA on Wednesday.

In a Washington Post article, Trump nominee Gina Haskell had offered to pull her nomination as the head of the CIA and that did not sit well with Trump's propaganda team.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade said she did not want to face the political attacks like Ronnie Jackson did. Is being "Ronnie Jacksoned" a thing now?

While discussing her role in George Bush's torture program, co-host Steve Doocy said, "Just keep in mind, whatever she did when she was in power at that point, she was doing it as a directive and it was all within the law.”

"Doing what she was told to do," Ainsley remarked.

Earhardt was peeved about the grilling she might receive. Have you noticed Trump nominees are not allowed to be subjected to tough questions in their confirmation hearings?

"They're worried about their reputations," she said.

Being an instrument of waterboarding is not something to hang your hat on, Ainsley.

Then Kilmeade launched into his tirade:

"32-year career, and if she could just explain what she was doing. And I believe she should double down and say, ‘I’m proud of what I accomplished, whether it was black sites, enhanced interrogation, and I dare anyone to sit in my shoes and accomplish as much as I've done."

Kilmeade the justified her behavior by citing a book written by José Rodriguez, the man who infamously destroyed almost one hundred CIA torture tapes without authorization.

Then Ainsley tried to turn it into a feminist fight. "She would be the first female CIA director, pretty cool."