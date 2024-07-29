Bartiromo Rages At Obama For 'The Meteoric Rise Of Kamala Harris'

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo admitted that Vice President Kamala Harris had experienced a "meteoric rise" but blamed it on former President Barack Obama.

"Obama reportedly pulling all the strings from four years of the Biden-Harris administration to the meteoric rise of Kamala," Bartiromo said during an interview with conservative Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute (GAI).

Bartiromo noted that Harris had risen from San Francisco district attorney to vice president in 20 years.

"What can you tell us about Obama and his influence here?" the Fox News host asked Schweizer.

"She was campaigning for Barack Obama in 2003 before he was in the U.S. Senate," Schweizer opined. "And that's why I think there is considerable evidence that Barack Obama is the one that essentially instituted this coup and saw to it that Joe Biden was kicked to the side and Kamala Harris would be the nominee."

Bartiromo pointed to an unverified report that Obama had threatened to use the 25th Amendment against President Joe Biden if he didn't step down. But as an unelected public figure, Obama cannot invoke the 25th Amendment.

"So, in my mind, there's lots of evidence, and his fingerprints are all over this," Schweizer agreed.

"OK, but specifically, did Obama threaten Biden with the 25th Amendment that they have gotten the OK from the cabinet that they will push it forward if he doesn't step down?" Bartiromo pressed. "Did they threaten Biden to say, you better get out?"

"I don't have that same evidence, but it would certainly fit the pattern for Barack Obama," the conservative guest admitted.