'Control Yourself, Man': Fox News Panel Derailed After Harris Goes 'Viral'

A Fox News segment went off the rails on Sunday after conservative pundit Ben Domenech shouted down left-leaning contributor Laura Fink.

During a Fox News Media Buzz program segment, host Howard Kurtz pointed out that the network's latest poll suggested Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump were essentially tied in swing states.

"Trump is a fundamentally weak candidate because he is undisciplined," Fink explained. "He cannot execute on message. He rambles like an older gentleman for 90 minutes in his speech here and his speech there. He talks about whatever floats through the transom of his mind."

On the other hand, she described Harris as someone with "a gift and a talent that she is able to be a resonant communicator, to communicate with fire and passion."

"It's one of the reasons she also has been a viral success in addition to all of the other things I was talking about with regard to her launch," Fink said.

Domenech argued that Trump was authentic while Harris was "robotic."

"I think that authenticity, like I said, you cannot buy that viral support," Fink shot back. "It may not resonate with you, Ben, but it is resonating with millions of voters and those voters that led her to win elections over and over again."

Kurtz moved on to reports that Republicans had referred to Harris as a "DEI hire" because of her ethnicity and her gender.

"They were forced to pick Kamala Harris because of a lot of the forces around [President Joe Biden] that wanted to have somebody that would make the ticket more diverse," Domenech said in defense of Republicans.

Meanwhile, Fink responded to critics who slammed Harris after she decided not to attend a speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"She chose to meet with him personally and to lead the messaging from the White House on these issues," Fink said. "It shows she's got an embrace of the facts."

Domenech exclaimed: "An embrace of the facts?"

"She's connected with voters on the Palestinian issue, working to get humanitarian aid," Fink insisted.

"Yeah, she's connected with those voters who are burning the American flag in front of the Union Station," Domenech interrupted again.

"Oh, sweet mercy," Fink replied. "Heaven above, Ben."

"Hold it, hold it, hold it!" Kurtz shouted at the two pundits.

"I mean, honestly, you got to control yourself, man," Fink said.

"I have to qualify that, because she also put out a statement," Kurtz told Domenech.

"Yeah, a garbage statement," the conservative pundit snapped.

"Just listen," Kurtz demanded, quoting Harris, "Dangerous, hate-fueled rhetoric and unpatriotic protesters. For those who took spray paint, a couple of blocks from here at Union Station."

"You guys calm down," he added.