Harris Faulkner Is Livid Over Dems' Colorful Language

Too bad she never defends Democrats from the constant abuse spewed by Republicans and her own network.
By John AmatoJanuary 29, 2022

Fox News can take anything at all and turn it in a major outrage. Friday morning's Faulkner Focus was no different.

Host Harris Faulkner was really upset with former President Obama aide Alyssa Mastromonaco for using some expletives on a podcast to describe Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

All Democrats are similarly outraged at Sinema helping to destroy true progressive legislation and giving aid and comfort to MAGA traitors.

Republicans routinely call Democrats, anti-American, Marxist, communist baby killers, who want to destroy the American way of life, but when Joe Biden called Peter Doocy a stupid son of a bitch, that was too much for Harris.

Faulkner bleeped out all the potty language Mastromonaco used to describe Sinema and then amplified that by complaining that President Biden was mean to Peter Doocy.

Faulkner was flabbergasted. Laura Fink agreed she didn't like the language either, but Democrats don't conform like Republicans do.

When Fink asked if Fox was this outraged by the profanity Trump usually uses, Faulkner said, “Have you seen me interview him?”

“I haven’t seen the interviews where you question his vulgarity,” Fink shot back.

“We got to get you to watch more Fox to know what’s going on,” Faulkner snapped.

Perish the thought.

Don't worry dear readers, we do that for you so you don't have to.

