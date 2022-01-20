Fox News Cries Over Colbert Quip About Sinema

Fox News freaked out Wednesday over a Stephen Colbert quip.

The hosts of Outnumbered took Colbert out of context and labeled him a "misogynist" for an innocent quip about Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

Looking to call any Democrat a misogynist or a racist, Fox News found their target in... Colbert?

During his late-night program Colbert discussed how Democrats are trying to modify the filibuster so they can pass voting rights. CBS put a picture of Senator Sinema wearing a striped hoodie up on the screen.

"That dream died last week thanks to Arizona Senator and Mrs. Hamburglar, Kyrsten Sinema," Colbert joked.

He then played a video of her supporting the filibuster in an insane speech.

Cue the outrage!

That was just too much for the Outnumbered panel of MAGA women. Was I being misogynist there or being honest?

Harris Faulkner claimed Colbert "body-shamed" the Arizona Senator.

Kayleigh McEnany, the BIGGEST LIAR of the bunch said, "I think it's misogyny at its worst."

McEnany also said Sinema was attacked because she's a woman.

Really, Kayleigh? Remember when Trump called Stormy Daniels, with whom he committed adultery, "horse face."

Let's look at some of the other disgusting things your former boss has said about women.

Carly Fiorina: "Look at that face! Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?!" Heidi Cruz: Trump retweeted a side-by-side photo of Melania Trump along with an unflattering photo of Heidi Cruz, wife of Sen. Ted Cruz, with the caption, "The images are worth a thousand words." Rosie O'Donnell: "Rosie O'Donnell is disgusting, both inside and out. If you take a look at her, she's a slob. How does she even get on television? If I were running The View, I'd fire Rosie. I'd look her right in that fat, ugly face of hers and say, 'Rosie, you're fired.'" Megyn Kelly: "You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever." Trump also referred to her as a "bimbo."

Republicans always look for ways to attack comedians. Right-wing ideology is so despicable that it's easy to satire.

And today they focused on a Colbert quip.

No jokes allowed if you're supporting the anti-democratic agenda of the GOP.

The over-the-top hyperventilating is symptomatic of their craven attempts to take the spotlight off their racist party and help Republicans win upcoming elections.