Don Jr. Dumps Kim, Then Donald Nominates Guilfoyle For Ambassadorship
Credit: C&L screen shot
By Conover KennardDecember 11, 2024

Donald nominated Kimberly Guilfoyle as Ambassador to Greece seems to track since she had been pushed out of Fox News due to sexual misconduct. Everyone in Donald's upcoming administration seems to be rapey, but that's OK; he said he would protect women. Perhaps Guilfoyle gave Donald one of the lapdances she usually reserves for donors.

Don Jr. hasn't been seen with Guilfoyle since just after the election. If the tabloids are accurate, Junior has cozied up to Bettina Anderson, a Republican socialite who lives in Florida. They've been spending a lot of time together, having dinner at fancy-pants restaurants and a lot of time at her residence. Ellen covered Junior and Kim's fizzling romance in early November, but it appears to have gotten worse for the MAGA couple. They're still officially engaged, but he's definitely banging Bettina. It's widely known, and she's prettier, richer, and doesn't have fish lips.

So, why would Donald nominate Guilfoyle for an ambassadorship?

Welp, Kimberly Guilfoyle knows Junior is a drug addict, and she knows where the bodies are buried. She's also been loyal to Daddy Trump.

😂😂😂Trump is giving Kim an Ambassadorship to Greece as a parting gift after Junior walked off with another woman. She’s better off in Athens. www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-k...

Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2024-12-10T22:39:31.785Z

Is anyone buying drinks tonight? I need another one.

Discussion

