Trump Staffer (and Don Jr's Girlfriend) Kimberly Guilfoyle Offered Lap Dances To Big Donors

And in other news, Don Junior Wants to be RNC Chair? Please Make This Happen!
By Tengrain

Don Junior/Junior Mints’ $15,000 Ameros/month emotional support cougar Kimberly Guilfoyle, um, applied her craft & trade to fundraising for Lord Damp Nut’s 2020 Goat Rodeo Run, with all her usual flair, shall we say?

• Senior campaign and GOP officials vented that Trump’s finance team, led by former Fox TV host and Donald Trump Jr. girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, underperformed and was an HR nightmare. Trump couldn’t compete with Biden’s small-dollar fundraising machine, and some donors were horrified by what they described as Guilfoyle’s lack of professionalism: She frequently joked about her sex life and, at one fundraiser, offered a lap dance to the donor who gave the most money.

For those of you playing at home, besides sleeping with the candidate’s son, Kim is noted for her HR problems at Fox News, too.

In other news, Don Jr. has picked out his next employment journey...angling to take over the RNC from (checks notes) Willard’s niece, Ronna Romney McDaniels:

Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle make moves to expand RNC influence and possibly takeover, sources say

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are making moves to expand their influence at the Republican National Committee, three GOP sources, including advisers to the President tell CNN. Some sources say they may seek to take over the party structure themselves.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son and his girlfriend, a Trump campaign fundraiser and former Fox News host, have made it clear to campaign and White House officials they are unhappy with RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who they view as not having done enough to win a close race.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle could seek leadership roles at the RNC to position the committee for a comeback run for the President in 2024, the sources said.

This is the best news for the Left, ever, and please, please, PLEASE make this happen!

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

