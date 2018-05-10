Trump Junior Wants To Parlay His 'Influence' Into Midterm Victories

Donald Trump, Jr. told reporters he plans to focus on Missouri, West Virginia, Montana and Indiana, where he believes his "MAGA conservatism" will resonate.

I'm not sure what influence he thinks he has, but the term "MAGA conservatism" translates to the ideas bandied about in the fever swamps of right-wing online media, white supremacist sites, and more. White supremacy blended with some neoNazi influence, shaken, stirred and unleashed.

Or perhaps this is what influence he plans to use? His new cozy relationship with Fox News couch critter Kimberly Guilfoyle might get him some influence.

Multiple sources exclusively tell Page Six that Don Jr. and Guilfoyle, a co-host of “The Five,” have been dating for a few weeks, as his divorce from Vanessa Trump proceeds. One source exclusively told Page Six, “Don Jr. and Kimberly are seeing each other, and are having a great time. While he wants to respect the privacy of his family, he is getting divorced, and he enjoys Kimberly’s company.”

If Kimberly Guilfoyle is dating Trump, Jr. she should immediately resign from Fox "news," precisely because she does wield influence. Was that the influence Junior was referring to, because it's just about the only kind I think he might have.