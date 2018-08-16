Improving On Kimberly Guilfoyle's Cutesy Name For Don Junior (Eww!)
Squiggy Trump? Page Six tells us the lovey-doves nicknames that Sguiggy and his ersatz Bellatrix Lestrange, Kimberly Guilfoyle, have for each other:
We’re told the former Fox News host addressed the presidential offspring as Junior Mint (seemingly a reference to his bank account, although insiders claimed it has nothing to do with money).
Apparently Don Jr. calls her — somewhat less inventively — Pooh Bear.
Jeebus, Junior Mint. Squiggy cannot escape Comrade Trump even in the sack? Pooh Bear? The mind boggles how that one came about.
Can you do better?
Excerpted from Mock Paper Scissors, where there are suggestions in their comment thread.
Comments