Improving On Kimberly Guilfoyle's Cutesy Name For Don Junior (Eww!)

Squiggy Trump? Page Six tells us the lovey-doves nicknames that Sguiggy and his ersatz Bellatrix Lestrange, Kimberly Guilfoyle, have for each other:

We’re told the former Fox News host addressed the presidential offspring as Junior Mint (seemingly a reference to his bank account, although insiders claimed it has nothing to do with money). Apparently Don Jr. calls her — somewhat less inventively — Pooh Bear.

Jeebus, Junior Mint. Squiggy cannot escape Comrade Trump even in the sack? Pooh Bear? The mind boggles how that one came about.

Don Jr = Jr Mint

Don Sr = Impeach Mint

Eric = Disappoint Mint

Melania = Non-Disclosure Agree Mint

Ivanka = Orna Mint

Jared = Indict Mint

The Trump legacy = Embarrass Mint — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 15, 2018

Can you do better?

Excerpted from Mock Paper Scissors, where there are suggestions in their comment thread.