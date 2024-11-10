The Romance Between Don Jr. And Skanky Guilfoyle Seems To Have Fizzled

When The Felon returns to the White House, it looks like one member of the family will go missing: Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The Daily Beast gave us the sad news. At the Trump Election Night celebration, Donald Trump Jr. seemed to be repeatedly trying to detach himself from her. “In a video of the moment, he can be seen switching his location onstage several times away from Guilfoyle before finally settling on turning his back to her.”

Actually, Don Jr. acting like he’s done with Guilfoyle was less of a surprise than the fact that Guilfoyle was there at all. We’ve known for a while that The Felon's son seemed quite involved with another woman. In September, The Daily Mail reported that Trump Jr.’s romance with “glamorous 'it girl' Bettina Anderson” is “the talk of Palm Beach.”

From The Daily Mail photos, Anderson looks somewhat more dignified than Guilfoyle. You may recall she was pushed out of Fox News for showing dick pics to her colleagues, identifying the genitals and regularly talking about sex. Not surprisingly, she seems to have carried that same behavior with her when she hooked up with Don Jr. During Daddy Trump’s 2020 campaign, Guilfoyle was reported to have “frequently joked about her sex life and, at one fundraiser, offered a lap dance to the donor who gave the most money.”

Then there was the outfit, shown above, that she wore to a 2024 congressional fundraiser.

For some reason, Guilfoyle has been sticking around the Trumps. TDB noted that she and "Junior Mint," aka Don Jr., campaigned together since The Daily Mail report “often with strained-looking poses and awkward appearances together.”

But who knows, maybe she’s got new dick pics of someone else on the campaign to show off?