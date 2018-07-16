Don Jr's Girlfriend Questions Timing Of Indictments 'To Hurt Trump's Trip'
The Collusion between Fox News and the Trump family continues, of course. And look, here's Don Jr's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle looking at the camera with a straight face as if she didn't spend the early summer watching him take hits off a hookah pipe in the South of France.
Is that a racist t-shirt I spy?
So Kimberly appeared last night on the Sunday Night Dregs of Fox News, "The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton" to whine about the timing of the Russian indictments. Did they mention that she's Don Junior's squeeze? Did they mention the hookah?
Kimberly is trotting out the Fox line, by the way: Trump Russia is just a Deep State personal witch hunt conspiracy against Trump, and besides, Russian "meddling" didn't affect the actual outcome of the election so it's nothing, nothing, nothing!
