Don Jr's Girlfriend Questions Timing Of Indictments 'To Hurt Trump's Trip'

The Collusion between Fox News and the Trump family continues, of course. And look, here's Don Jr's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle looking at the camera with a straight face as if she didn't spend the early summer watching him take hits off a hookah pipe in the South of France.

Is that a racist t-shirt I spy?

@DonaldJTrumpJr flaunts girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle at Nikki Beach smoking from a hookah https://t.co/QZrhZV7GuC — KensHouse (@kenshouse57) July 14, 2018

So Kimberly appeared last night on the Sunday Night Dregs of Fox News, "The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton" to whine about the timing of the Russian indictments. Did they mention that she's Don Junior's squeeze? Did they mention the hookah?

Couple snuggled on couch by the pool & Don Jr. took a hit of a hookah,which we're guessing was filled with tobacco ... who knows?https://t.co/xRVMyYsKUf via @TMZ — LAND (@me4usa) July 15, 2018

Kimberly is trotting out the Fox line, by the way: Trump Russia is just a Deep State personal witch hunt conspiracy against Trump, and besides, Russian "meddling" didn't affect the actual outcome of the election so it's nothing, nothing, nothing!