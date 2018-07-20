Don Jr's Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle Leaving Fox 'News' To Work For Trump Super PAC

Fox "news" host Kimberly Guilfoyle and her new squeeze, Donald Trump Jr., went public with their affair last month, but despite that huge glaring conflict of interest, Guilfoyle continued working at the so-called "news" network.

Guilfoyle will finally be leaving Fox, and surprise, surprise, she's being hired by a pro-Trump super PAC: Fox News' Kimberly Guilfoyle leaving the network to hit campaign trail with Donald Trump Jr.:

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Fox News host and longtime network personality, plans to leave her role at the cable news channel, two people familiar with the matter said. Guilfoyle will join Donald Trump Jr., who she is dating, on the campaign trail for the 2018 midterm elections, the people said. It's not yet clear precisely when she plans on stepping down from her role at Fox News. One of the people familiar with Guilfoyle's plans said she would likely take a job at America First Policies, a non-profit organization that works to support President Trump's agenda. The second source said that donors for the group had been actively trying to recruit her.

Here's some of the very appropriate response to the news on Twitter:

Let me revise that tweet:



Kimberly Guilfoyle expected to leave job at one pro-Trump Super PAC for another pro-Trump Super PAC. — Dave Green (@DavidMGreen) July 20, 2018

So, there will be no change to her job title or who signs her paycheck? — Brendan Joseph (@VoiceofBrendan) July 20, 2018

Kimberly Guilfoyle isn’t really leaving Fox News, she’s just transferring to another department within the Trump campaign. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) July 20, 2018

And the HuffPo is reporting that Guilfoyle did not leave the network voluntarily.