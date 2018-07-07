Kimberly Guilfoyle Poses With Pizzagate Conspiracy Theorist Flashing White Nationalist Sign

Before Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle went to the White House with Donald Trump Jr. on July 4th, she agreed to take a photograph with a Pizzagate conspiracy theorist who flashed a white nationalism sign for the camera.

Guilfoyle encountered the right-wing extremist while she was helping the Trump family cash in a bit more via a visit to the glaring conflict of interest known as the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. prior to her July 4th visit to the White House. It turns out he's also a Guilfoyle fan. But, hey, anyone who dates a guy who met with Russians offering dirt on Hillary Clinton during the presidential election is obviously not someone with high moral standards. And let’s not forget that Guilfoyle also insists that sexual predator Roger Ailes is a “champion of women.”

The Hill explains further:

Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle was photographed on July 4 with one of the major promoters of the Pizzagate conspiracy theory.

In a photo posted to Twitter on Wednesday, Guilfoyle poses alongside David Seaman as he makes an "OK" hand gesture, a sign that has become associated with white nationalists. Seaman continues to promulgate false claims about the existence of a pedophilia ring being run out of a Washington, D.C., pizzeria by Democratic operatives.

After the photo was shared to the fan’s Twitter feed, and a predictable backlash ensued, Guilfoyle distanced herself from the guy, saying, “I always oblige when possible” if asked for a photo with a fan and that that doesn’t mean she knows someone or agrees with their views.

No, it doesn’t. But it does suggest something about the kind of people that make up Guilfoyle’s fan base and hang out at the same places she frequents.