Ooof: Sen Kennedy Glitches Out During Mass Deportation Hearing

He's just not right in the head.
By Conover KennardDecember 11, 2024

At a Tuesday Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Trump’s mass deportation plans, Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy got snotty with a witness and appeared to glitch out.

Kennedy tried to put Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, on the spot over a 2020 post on the Bad App, where he rightfully wrote, "Both Texas and Louisiana have their knives out for Black immigrants," adding, "Once Haitians stopped crossing irregularly, it’s so telling that the plaintiffs once again demand that a federal court wield Title 42 against Haitians to stop them from entering at ports of entry too.”

"Who are you talking to about who in Texas had their knives out for black immigrants?" Kennedy said.

"Guessing the context, but my suspicion is to do the Attorney General Ken Paxton," Reichlin-Melnick said.

"You don't have a name, do you?" Kennedy bizarrely asked.

"I just said Ken Paxton," the witness said.

"You don't have a name, do you?" Kennedy said again.

"I just said Ken Paxton," Reichlin-Melnick said.

He said Ken Paxton's name three times. It's not just Paxton: Trump himself has pledged to eliminate birthright citizenship. Donald wants a whiter America. It's not a secret, Sen. Kennedy.

kennedy_tweet.jpg

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon