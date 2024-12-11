Ooof: Sen Kennedy Glitches Out During Mass Deportation Hearing

At a Tuesday Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Trump’s mass deportation plans, Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy got snotty with a witness and appeared to glitch out.

Kennedy tried to put Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, on the spot over a 2020 post on the Bad App, where he rightfully wrote, "Both Texas and Louisiana have their knives out for Black immigrants," adding, "Once Haitians stopped crossing irregularly, it’s so telling that the plaintiffs once again demand that a federal court wield Title 42 against Haitians to stop them from entering at ports of entry too.”

"Who are you talking to about who in Texas had their knives out for black immigrants?" Kennedy said.

"Guessing the context, but my suspicion is to do the Attorney General Ken Paxton," Reichlin-Melnick said.

"You don't have a name, do you?" Kennedy bizarrely asked.

"I just said Ken Paxton," the witness said.

"You don't have a name, do you?" Kennedy said again.

"I just said Ken Paxton," Reichlin-Melnick said.

He said Ken Paxton's name three times. It's not just Paxton: Trump himself has pledged to eliminate birthright citizenship. Donald wants a whiter America. It's not a secret, Sen. Kennedy.