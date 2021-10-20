Politics
Kudlow Gives Manchin And Sinema His Seal Of Approval

Kudlow waxed poetic on the two Democratic Senators who refuse to help the working class in this country.
The stupidest man ever to be an economic advisor to any presidential administration heaped loads of admiration on Senators Manchin and Sinema on Fox News Tuesday.

On America's Newsroom, Kudlow (who claimed COVID was gone back in March of 2020) was asked about the fate of the Build Back Better agenda. He said he thought it would've been rammed through by now, but now maybe not.

Kudlow waxed poetic: "Manchin and Sinema are doing a good job. I kinda like those two."

"Manchin doesn't want to spend and Sinema doesn't want to tax so they make a lovely couple," Kudlow chirped.

K-I-S-S-I-N-G!

How disgusting to have a Republican MAGA douchebag like Kudlow, who said COVID was "relatively contained" before Trump was forced to admit we had a pandemic on our hands, holding court on your behalf.

Praising two Democratic Senators for bucking their own party, president and millions of Americans who voted for a progressive agenda targeted at the working class is outrageous.

"And they're holding the fort nicely," Kudlow praised, before sending the love to Manchin's anti-climate change and child credit stances.

I wonder if Sen. Manchin finds comfort in Kudlow's remarks? The man who helped COVID19 ravage our nation.

