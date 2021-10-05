Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Kyrsten Sinema's Approval Rating Craters Among Democrats

Just 46% of Arizona Democrats now approve of her job performance, down 21 points.
By Ed Scarce
Kyrsten Sinema's Approval Rating Craters Among Democrats
Image from: Twitter

Krysten Sinema isn't up for re-election until 2024 but with numbers as dismal as these she might start thinking of another career. Or become a Republican, Kyrsten Sinema's week from hell just keeps worse and worse. Maybe she'll do something about it, like supporting Joe Biden. Just a thought.

Source: Morning Consult

While Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s willingness to break with her party and halt momentum on Democrats’ social spending agenda is inspiring comparisons with Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), the first-term centrist’s approach has also come with a major decline in backing among Democratic voters — and left her vulnerable to a primary challenge in 2024.

According to Morning Consult Political Intelligence tracking, Sinema’s approval rating fell from 48 percent to 42 percent among registered voters in Arizona between the first and third quarters of 2021, while the share who disapprove increased from 35 percent to 42 percent during that time.

The decline was largely driven by Democratic voters, who, at 46 percent, are now 21 percentage points less likely to approve of the Arizona senator’s job performance than they were at the beginning of the year. And Sinema, who was recently followed into a bathroom by immigration activists and faces calls for a Democratic challenger if she runs for re-election in three years, can’t count on robust support from the faction still backing her: 14 percent of Arizona Democrats say they “strongly” approve of Sinema, compared to 28 percent who said the same in the Jan. 1-March 31 surveys.

Sinema’s McCain-style maverick posture has not helped her standing with independent voters in her state, but it has improved her reputation with Arizona Republicans, who are now split almost evenly on her job performance.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team