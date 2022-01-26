Arizona Republicans Are 'Thrilled' With Kyrsten Sinema

MSNBC reporter Leigh Ann Caldwell said she was unable to find a single Democrat in Arizona who was willing to talk about Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ).

During a segment on Morning Joe, Caldwell explained that two white Republican men were the only people who would talk about Sinema on camera.

"There's a couple of Republicans especially who say they are thrilled with Sen. Sinema," she said. "They say that she is someone that they would perhaps support moving forward in the 2024 election."

The voters indicated that they are open to voting for Sinema because she opposed modifying the Senate filibuster rule to pass a voting rights bill.

"I'm actually very impressed," George Saunders told Caldwell. "I'm actually very happy to have a senator who thinks for themselves, for the people. I don't think either party should have the ability to destroy the filibuster rules that have worked for years when one party is in power and the other party is not."

"She's done a great job," he added. "I actually did not vote for her but I admire her and probably would vote for her in the next election."

"I love her," Republican Steve Pierce admitted. "She's not playing politics where she goes by the party."

"I'd vote for her," he insisted. "I didn't vote for her last time either."

A Civiqs tracking poll recently found that Sinema has a favorability rating of 8% among Democrats.