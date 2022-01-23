Arizona Democratic Party Board Votes To Censure Sinema After Pro-filibuster Vote

The vote was unanimous, the vice-chair calling her filibuster vote the final straw.

Source: NBC News

The Arizona Democratic Party executive board voted Saturday to censure Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a rare rebuke from her own party that could complicate her political future.

"While we take no pleasure in this announcement, the ADP Executive Board has decided to formally censure Senator Sinema as a result of her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy," Arizona Democratic Party Chair Raquel Terán said in a statement.

Two sources in the meeting told NBC News the censure passed by a unanimous vote.

The executive board meeting of the state party came three days after the first-term senator voted with Republicans to block a rule change aimed at passing major voting rights legislation. In a 48-52 vote, the Senate was unable to pass a motion by Democrats to change the rules and impose a "talking filibuster. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., joined Sinema in voting with Republicans to protect the 60-vote rule.

"The state party has no confidence in Sinema," Arizona Democratic Party vice chair Michael Slugocki told NBC News, adding that "a lot of people have been frustrated for a long time and this filibuster vote was the final straw."

It's "unlikely, if not entirely impossible" that the state party would endorse her for reelection in 2024, he said.