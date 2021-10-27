Kyrsten Sinema's Denim Vest Gets Attention, Of Course

Kyrsten Sinema's attention-getting antics struck again yesterday when she wore a denim vest to preside over the U.S. Senate.

The reaction was about as you'd expect, appalled from most people, which seems to have been Sinema's aim, and nary a peep from Republicans for their second favorite Democratic senator. One of the best expressions of disgust was by Jezebel's Jane Starr Drinkard who wrote An Open Letter To Kyrsten Sinema's Denim Vest.

Source: The Wrap

Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema wore a jean jacket vest Tuesday to preside over the U.S. Senate. The throwback fashion statement — and we’ll call it what it was, tacky — wasn’t her first questionable choice or behavior that has drawn condemnation. But the utter surprise for those expecting a more professional sartorial demeanor — even from her — remained. And it came at a crossroads, as congressional Democrats closed in on a deal for a domestic spending package. It’s something Sinema had previously stood in the way of, provoking anger among many of her colleagues in part because, in addition to trolling instead of engaging, she used it as part of an apparent attention-getting ploy. Sinema’s strategy continued. But it injected denim into a space that, though desecrated in the Jan. 6 insurrection, has rarely seen such garb — even around Halloween. It did not go without notice.

CLIP: Denim vest presiding in the U.S. Senate. pic.twitter.com/4Yx02nOlCg — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) October 26, 2021

Twitter reaction.

Dear @SenatorSinema



Your denim vest was found today.



Contact the Senate's Lost and Found to retrieve it. https://t.co/0rwvj5sFKL — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 27, 2021

At this point, she’s just telling us she doesn’t give a shit anymore. Photo @cspanJeremy pic.twitter.com/vUatXMhI4P — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 26, 2021

She is a living, breathing middle finger to all Americans. — Mr. Pumphouse (@mr_pumphouse) October 26, 2021