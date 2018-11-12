Kyrsten Sinema Declared Winner Of Jeff Flake's Senate Seat

For the first time since 1988, a Democrat has won a Senate seat in Arizona. The race has been called for Kyrsten Sinema earlier today, and Martha McSally conceded a few hours ago in a video.
For her part, Sinema is the first woman elected by Arizona and she's anxious to get to work.
It's likely McSally will still go to the Senate. John Kyl was only expected to occupy John McCain's seat through the end of the year, and the Governor could appoint McSally to finish McCain's term.
At any rate, this is the second Senate pickup, thanks to voters in the western states. Welcome, Senator Sinema!
