Republicans Are Desperate Part Infinity: Martha McSally

As pollster Larry Sabato pointed out on Twitter, Republicans this year are desperate for some catchphrase "that will reach the 98% not watching the debates."

So Marsha Blackburn in Tennessee said "Chuck Schumer" eleven times in one hour.

And Dave Brat mentioning the "Pelosi Liberal Agenda" twenty-one times (!) at his VA-O7 debate.

And here comes Martha McSally...who consciously decided to bring up the word "treason" last night as she desperately attempts to replace Jeff Flake in the US Senate.

McSally mischaracterized comments that Sinema made in opposition to the Iraq War. Back in 2003. Does McSally really want to go there?

Blog for Arizona said it best: