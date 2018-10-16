Republicans Are Desperate Part Infinity: Martha McSally
As pollster Larry Sabato pointed out on Twitter, Republicans this year are desperate for some catchphrase "that will reach the 98% not watching the debates."
So Marsha Blackburn in Tennessee said "Chuck Schumer" eleven times in one hour.
And Dave Brat mentioning the "Pelosi Liberal Agenda" twenty-one times (!) at his VA-O7 debate.
And here comes Martha McSally...who consciously decided to bring up the word "treason" last night as she desperately attempts to replace Jeff Flake in the US Senate.
McSally mischaracterized comments that Sinema made in opposition to the Iraq War. Back in 2003. Does McSally really want to go there?
Blog for Arizona said it best:
...if you want to talk about “treason” Martha, you should take it up with Putin’s puppet traitor Trump who is coming to Mesa to campaign for you on Friday. Trump fails to defend America against Russian attacks; there is a word for that. Helsinki is now synonymous with Munich for appeasement.
Trump is expected to stump for McSally on Friday in Mesa, the same day that former president George W. Bush – responsible for the unnecessary and illegal war in Iraq – is scheduled to hold a fundraising breakfast for the Republican candidate in Scottsdale, according to the Arizona Republic.
Martha McSally is unfit for political office. She has been a complete failure as my representative in Congress. She does not deserve a promotion to U.S. Senate. Go away, never to be heard from again.
Comments