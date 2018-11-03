AZ Green Party Senate Candidate Drops Out, Throws Support To Democrat

Will this latest development help Democrat Krysten Sinema -- or will Green Party voters take their ball and go home?

The Arizona Green Party's U.S. Senate candidate told 12 News Thursday she is getting out of the race and throwing her support to Democratic Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema.

The decision, just five days before the election, could remove a potential obstacle for Sinema in her toss-up race against Republican Congresswoman Martha McSally.

The Green Party candidate, political newcomer Angela Green, has garnered up to 6 percent of the vote in recent polls. Polling averages show McSally and Sinema separated by a point or two.

Green's message to her supporters: "I want them to vote for a better Arizona, and that would be for Kyrsten Sinema.... What I'm looking to do to help Arizona become more green again. After watching the debates and seeing everything, Sinema's stance on a lot of things are very close to mine."