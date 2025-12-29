'Black As My White Dog': MAGA Host Goes On Racist Tirade Against Trump Critics

MAGA hosts Gina Loudon and Emily Finn agreed that Black Americans did not have the right to criticize President Donald Trump's bombing of Nigeria over the holidays.

"On MS NOW, a guest reframed U.S. airstrikes against ISIS targets in Nigeria, not as counterterrorism, but as racial aggression," Finn said Monday on Real America's Voice. "He called the strikes, quote, violence in a brown country."

"It's been, what, 50 years since Martin Luther King said, 'I hope that the future holds that men are no longer judged by the color of their skin, but the content of their character,'" Loudon remarked. "And here you have this clown on some network no one watches or has heard of or cares about, spouting his rhetoric for the choir, right, for those who only believe like him and can't think outside of their nasty, retaliatory attitudes, and talking only about skin color."

"And we are so beyond that, Emily," she continued. "I was watching something last night. I can't even remember what it was, and somebody said something about somebody being Black on the show, and I thought, that person looks as Black as my white dog. I mean, you know, like this person was just not Black, right? You can't tell what anyone's race is anymore."

Loudon argued that America was a "melting pot" that should not be discussing race.

"And people just need to get over the skin color thing," she said. "I just don't think we need to discuss it anymore."

"I am so, so with you, Gina," Finn agreed. "Who cares? Nobody cares."