'Black As My White Dog': MAGA Host Goes On Racist Tirade Against Trump Critics

MAGA hosts Gina Loudon and Emily Finn agreed that Black Americans did not have the right to criticize President Donald Trump's bombing of Nigeria over the holidays.
By David EdwardsDecember 29, 2025

MAGA hosts Gina Loudon and Emily Finn agreed that Black Americans did not have the right to criticize President Donald Trump's bombing of Nigeria over the holidays.

"On MS NOW, a guest reframed U.S. airstrikes against ISIS targets in Nigeria, not as counterterrorism, but as racial aggression," Finn said Monday on Real America's Voice. "He called the strikes, quote, violence in a brown country."

"It's been, what, 50 years since Martin Luther King said, 'I hope that the future holds that men are no longer judged by the color of their skin, but the content of their character,'" Loudon remarked. "And here you have this clown on some network no one watches or has heard of or cares about, spouting his rhetoric for the choir, right, for those who only believe like him and can't think outside of their nasty, retaliatory attitudes, and talking only about skin color."

"And we are so beyond that, Emily," she continued. "I was watching something last night. I can't even remember what it was, and somebody said something about somebody being Black on the show, and I thought, that person looks as Black as my white dog. I mean, you know, like this person was just not Black, right? You can't tell what anyone's race is anymore."

Loudon argued that America was a "melting pot" that should not be discussing race.

"And people just need to get over the skin color thing," she said. "I just don't think we need to discuss it anymore."

"I am so, so with you, Gina," Finn agreed. "Who cares? Nobody cares."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon