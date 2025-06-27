MAGA Goes Racist Against NYC Primary Winner Zohran Mamdani

EDITOR'S NOTE (Frances Langum)

ROB FINNERTY (HOST): And nobody wants to address this, but I address it because we are in New York City. I'm in New York City right now. This is where our studios are. Radical Muslim fanatics brought down the Twin Towers in September, 24 years ago. And now New York City might make a Muslim their mayor 24 years later. Is that progress, or have I missed something here? Republican (from Queens) NYC Councilwoman VICKIE PALADINO (No relation to Carl Paladino): No, you haven't missed a thing. What's been missing here is the fact that the age element, they weren't even around when 9/11 happened. OK? As an adult, I am here to tell you that day was beyond tragic. We're still suffering the scars from it. They don't know about it. You know, when you sit in a city council like I do, that are filled with children, this particular young man is 34 years-old, 33 years-old, and he never held a job. You — in your opening clip, you saw he was a rapper. He comes from money. I love when they curse billionaires and millionaires when that's exactly what they come from. And like I said, my city council is loaded with these radical left-wing lunatics who are going to be jumping for joy when we have to go in for our stated meeting next Monday.

So THAT happened.

President Donald Trump’s loyal MAGA influencers have a lot to be fearful of when it comes to Zohran Mamdani’s preemptive Democratic primary win for mayor in New York City on Tuesday.

From promised rent freezes to city-owned grocery stores, the progressive, Uganda-born candidate is rising in the ranks without the help of massive super PACS like disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

However, it’s not Mamdani’s lack of lawsuits surrounding sexual assault or COVID-19 death cover-ups that have the likes of Laura Loomer and Charlie Kirk shaking behind a keyboard. Rather, the two are turning to the tried-and-true Islamophic approaches they know well to attack the 33-year-old making waves across the Big Apple.

Laura Loomer

For self-proclaimed Islamophobe Loomer, Trump's shadow tweeted Tuesday that Mamdani "hasn't even been a US citizen for 10 years. He is literally supported by terrorists."

Adding to the insanity, she said, "NYC is about to see 9/11 2.0."

Loomer wrote in response to a separate tweet, “Muslims destroyed NYC on 9/11 and now a Muslim Communist is about to destroy the entire city for eternity.”

Kirk, whose pastime is arguing with college students to feed his ego, also took to his X account to spew hatred.

“24 years ago a group of Muslims killed 2,753 people on 9/11," he wrote. "Now a Muslim Socialist is on pace to run New York City."

Separately, Kirk tried to defend his comments as "not Islamophobic" because he has "noticed" that "Muslims want to import values into the West that seek to destabilize our civilization."

"It's cultural suicide to stay silent," Kirk insisted.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Of course, it wouldn’t be a MAGA party without Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s input. The QAnon-lover-turned … still unhinged conspiracy theorist posted a jaw dropping AI-generated image of the Statue of Liberty wearing a burqa, the full-body religious garment worn by Muslim women.

“This hits hard,” the congresswoman captioned the post.

Mamdani has been getting hits from MAGA influencers and media outlets throughout the race, so the Islamophobic comments are likely not even hitting the winner’s algorithm. Even outlets like The New York Times have been carving out articles doubting the progressive’s ability to win. The editorial board told voters they “do not believe Mr. Mamdani deserves a spot on New Yorkers’ ballots.”

However, as of Tuesday night, the voters of New York City proved the media and massive donors otherwise.

“In the words of Nelson Mandela: it always seems impossible until it’s done,” Mamdani wrote via X Tuesday night. “My friends, it is done. And you are the ones who did it. I am honored to be your Democratic nominee for the Mayor of New York City.”

