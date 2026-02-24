Judge Cannon Permanently Blocks Jack Smith's Report On Trump

Trump's handpicked favorite judge who rescued him by unceremoniously dismissing the Trump documents case issued another bizarre order permanently blocking the release of any report from Jack Smith to the public.

Smith's report must contain explosive information damaging Trump, who should have been prosecuted and put in jail for the document crimes while out of office.

RUBIN: Well, the judge has a bunch of different reasons on it, but you'll recall that this case was dismissed in July of 2024 when Judge Cannon found something that no court had ever found before. That essentially the special counsel was unlawfully appointed and had been unlawfully appropriated money by Congress. And on her reasoning, that meant that the indictment against then former President Trump and two of his personal aides at Mar-a-Lago had to be dismissed. Flash forward to where we are now. She had entered an order saying that volume two of the special counsel's report could not be released until at least today, while there was still an outstanding question of whether the Department of Justice was going to appeal her dismissal of the indictment as to those two aides. That went away. This Department of Justice decided they didn't want to prosecute Walt Nauta and Carlos de Oliveira. But nonetheless, she is saying in her reasoning today that there could be manifest injustice because of the release of the report, not the least of which is basically casting aspersions on the criminality of Mr. Nauta and de Oliveira, when no jury has ever been called to pass judgment on them on.

Trump's DOJ is not prosecuting so how can the release of the report hurt these two co-conspirators?

Q: So what does this mean then? Does it effectively shut down or close the door on the public ever seeing what was in this volume to report? RUBIN: Yes, and no. One of the things that Judge Cannon notes is that no party to the actual proceeding contested her ruling today, meaning both the Department of Justice and anyone affected by the indictment. They were all in unanimity that the report should not be released. However, there are two public interest groups, American Oversight and a First Amendment Institute that have tried to intervene in this case. She has said they do not have the right to intervene, but they are appealing that ruling. If the 11th Circuit, that's the federal court of appeals that oversees her, decides that they do have a stake in what's going on here. All bets are off on whether this order today ultimately could be reversed.

Judge Cannon's does everything she can to protect Donald Trump. Cannon is another ill-equipped and unqualified person to get a powerful position in the US government from Trump to do his bidding and offer protection.

Whether by the courts or through leaks, Jack Smith's report will reach the public.

I imagine she's trying to not make the 2026 midterm elections any worse for Demented Donald.